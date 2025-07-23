LAS VEGAS — Jedd Fisch just completed his time on the main stage at Big Ten Media Days inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Earlier Wednesday, I caught up with Washington’s coach for about a 20-minute conversation about the future of donor collectives, and Montlake Futures in particular — Fisch believes it might be different now than it was, say, a month ago — renovations throughout UW’s football facilities, program stability, Fisch’s belief in a spring portal window and more.

During his press-conference remarks, Fisch also advocated for the CFP model touted by Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti which would grant his conference four automatic bids each year.

There is one note from our conversation that I’ll pull out and present here, because it’s news: Fisch said third-year edge rusher Russell Davis II will likely miss the season with a patellar tendon injury sustained during summer workouts. Davis missed the spring after injuring his tricep in practice ahead of last year’s loss at Oregon. In UW’s previous game, a victory over UCLA, Davis broke out with three sacks plus a forced and recovered fumble. He figured to compete for a starting job as one of the Huskies’ most promising pass rushers.

Star receiver Denzel Boston will be limited for the first week or so of training camp, Fisch said. Twin defensive linemen Jayvon and Armon Parker also will begin camp as limited participants. “They’ll be working off to the side in some things, and then in individual (drills) in others,” Fisch said.

Senior linebacker Jacob Manu and freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, each of whom missed spring while recovering from ACL injuries, will each be practicing at the start of camp. Fisch said Manu’s redshirt status for the season is still to be determined. Senior edge rusher Zach Durfee, limited in spring while recovering from toe surgery, is “all good” and “has done everything all summer — no setbacks, no misses.”

Fisch also said redshirt freshman defensive back Rahim Wright will likely miss the season due to injury.

I also asked Fisch a few other questions that I’m saving for a couple feature stories down the road, but here is the rest of our conversation, lightly edited for length and clarity.