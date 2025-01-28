Remember my list of Washington’s most memorable plays in 2023?

The Huskies could play football for a long, long time without packing 10 similar plays into the course of a single season.

Still, no year is without its touchstone moments and sequences, even one that produces a 6-7 final record. It’s just that in a season like the one UW recently completed, not all of the memorable plays are happy ones.

It’s in that spirit that I submit 10 plays which I believe defined the Huskies’ first season under coach Jedd Fisch. Submit your pick for an honorary No. 11 in the comments. Maybe we can reach a consensus. Feel free to think outside the box.