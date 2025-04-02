SEATTLE — A year ago at this time, the team that took the field at Husky Stadium wore Washington uniforms, but little resembled the Huskies who had just recently played for a national championship.

The head coach, starting quarterback, entire starting offense and most of the defense were brand new. The spring practice drills were different. Jedd Fisch even used three different playing surfaces, sending portions of the team to the east practice field and Dempsey Indoor, trying to figure out how to best utilize the facilities at his new school.

So Tuesday’s spring opener felt more routine, or at least more familiar, even with UW initiating another overhauled roster and several new staffers.

The Huskies spent the majority of practice at Dempsey, with the weather threatening to weather, though it never really did.

Here’s what I saw and thought on Day 1.