Washington’s 2025 schedule is live.

You already knew the opponents, and whether the Huskies would play each at home or on the road. On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced the weekends on which those games will be played. Here’s the full schedule:

Aug. 30 — COLORADO STATE

Sept. 6 — UC DAVIS

Sept. 13 — off

Sept. 20 — at Washington State

Sept. 27 — OHIO STATE

Oct. 4 — at Maryland

Oct. 11 — RUTGERS

Oct. 18 — at Michigan

Oct. 25 — ILLINOIS

Nov. 1 — off

Nov. 8 — at Wisconsin

Nov. 15 — PURDUE

Nov. 22 — at UCLA

Nov. 29 — OREGON

And here are my primary takeaways.