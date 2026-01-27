15 thoughts on Washington's 2026 football schedule
The Big Ten announced next season's schedule. Here's what to know.
We already knew the 12 teams Washington will face in 2026.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the weekends on which each of those games will be played.
Here’s what it looks like for the Huskies (home games in bold):
Sept. 5 — vs. Washington State
Sept. 12 — vs. Utah State
Sept. 19 — vs. Eastern Washington
Sept. 26 — vs. Minnesota
Oct. 3 — at USC
Oct. 10 — vs. Iowa
Oct. 17 — at Purdue
Oct. 24 — off
Oct. 31 — at Nebraska
Nov. 7 — vs. Penn State
Nov. 14 — at Michigan State
Nov. 21 — vs. Indiana
Nov. 28 — at Oregon
And here are 15 thoughts on Washington’s schedule as we know it: