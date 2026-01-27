We already knew the 12 teams Washington will face in 2026.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the weekends on which each of those games will be played.

Here’s what it looks like for the Huskies (home games in bold):

Sept. 5 — vs. Washington State

Sept. 12 — vs. Utah State

Sept. 19 — vs. Eastern Washington

Sept. 26 — vs. Minnesota

Oct. 3 — at USC

Oct. 10 — vs. Iowa

Oct. 17 — at Purdue

Oct. 24 — off

Oct. 31 — at Nebraska

Nov. 7 — vs. Penn State

Nov. 14 — at Michigan State

Nov. 21 — vs. Indiana

Nov. 28 — at Oregon

And here are 15 thoughts on Washington’s schedule as we know it: