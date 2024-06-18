On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
fred's avatar
fred
Jun 18, 2024

Coutts might be the sleeper at tight end ,hear he is in the 235 lbs range and at 6ft 5 is now pretty good size for a T/E and he hasn't lost any speed. Might give the other T/ends a run for their money. We'll soon find out soon enough though.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Christian Caple and others
Tim Larson's avatar
Tim Larson
Jun 18, 2024

It looks like Fisch is comfortable with short QBs. All the ones you described are listed between 5'11 and 6'1. And Noah Fifita, Fisch's QB at Arizona, is listed at 5'11. Given that some of those height numbers may be inflated, it appears Fisch values quickness over height.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture