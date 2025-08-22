Jonah Coleman hopes his senior season is his best yet.

Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch Era at Washington holds less mystery than Year 1.

That’s a good thing, mostly.

Expectations are high for the Huskies’ offensive skill core of Demond Williams Jr., Jonah Coleman and Denzel Boston. UW lost most of its defensive production and its defensive coordinator, yet there still is legitimate reason to believe the Huskies could be better on that side of the ball. Questions remain about the trenches, and about overall talent relative to the Big Ten’s top tier.

With training camp behind us, and the countdown to the season now into single digits, let’s dive into three things we think we know about the 2025 Washington Huskies — and three things we don’t.