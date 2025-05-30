Washington signed a 27-player recruiting class in 2025, coach Jedd Fisch’s first cycle at the school.

That group ranked No. 23 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite — a good start, all things considered, following the tumult of the 12 months that preceded December’s signing day. The Huskies addressed major needs on the offensive line, in particular, while bolstering talent and depth across the board.

Whether the Huskies can build on that result in 2026 will depend, at least in part, on the recruitment of several prospects visiting throughout the next month. That effort began in earnest this week, with a total of 16 known recruits scheduled for visits, five of whom are already committed to the Huskies.

This isn’t a rundown of every visitor on campus this weekend, nor is it a prediction of the prospects Washington is most likely to land. Rather, it’s a look at the recruits visiting this week who could do the most to upgrade the perception of the Huskies’ 2026 recruiting class — it ranks No. 25 currently, with nine commitments — which already has benefited from big-time additions like offensive lineman Kodi Greene and edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa.

In other words: if the Huskies are to recruit at the level necessary to compete for Big Ten championships, these are the kinds of prospects they need to land — and simply getting a couple of these guys on campus is a good start.