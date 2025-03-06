The Washington Huskies expect more than 40 prospects on campus for Saturday’s “Junior Day,” per 247Sports, the most important weekend yet for the 2026 recruiting class.

The list includes UW’s top quarterback target, the top two running backs in California, a big group of defensive linemen and pass rushers, several prospects currently committed to other schools and each of the five 2026 prospects already committed to the Huskies.

UW signed 27 high-school players in its 2025 recruiting class, and its current scholarship roster includes 23 seniors. That means coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies should have plenty of room to sign another big class in 2026.

“One of the things that I’ve made a huge point of emphasis is, we want to continue to build our program through high-school recruiting,” Fisch said last week, announcing UW’s restructured personnel department. “I’ve never heard an NFL head coach say, ‘we want to build our team through free agency.’ They want to build it through the draft. In the same regard, we want to build our program through high-school recruiting.”

The Huskies’ 2025 class ranks No. 23 nationally. To exceed that station in 2026, Fisch and his staff are going to have to land some number of the players visiting campus this weekend.

Here are five thoughts before a big recruiting weekend.