9 thoughts on Washington landing 4-star RB Brian Bonner
It's not every day one of California's top tailbacks commits to the Huskies.
Salvon Ahmed? Bishop Sankey? Deontae Cooper? Chris Polk?
Brian Bonner is Washington’s biggest tailback commitment since … ?
The four-star prospect from Valencia (Calif.) High announced on Tuesday that he intends to play for the Huskies, a huge development for UW amid a tight recruiting battle with UCLA (and, to a lesser extent, Penn State).
Bonner is the No. 7-ranked running back in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 105-ranked prospect overall. That makes him the second-highest rated recruit among UW’s 18 commitments, behind only five-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Kodi Greene.
Here are some additional thoughts on Bonner, his abilities and what it means for the Huskies to land him.