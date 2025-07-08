Brian Bonner does a lot of this.

Salvon Ahmed? Bishop Sankey? Deontae Cooper? Chris Polk?

Brian Bonner is Washington’s biggest tailback commitment since … ?

The four-star prospect from Valencia (Calif.) High announced on Tuesday that he intends to play for the Huskies, a huge development for UW amid a tight recruiting battle with UCLA (and, to a lesser extent, Penn State).

Bonner is the No. 7-ranked running back in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 105-ranked prospect overall. That makes him the second-highest rated recruit among UW’s 18 commitments, behind only five-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Kodi Greene.

Here are some additional thoughts on Bonner, his abilities and what it means for the Huskies to land him.