SEATTLE — For a while there, Washington’s injury situation was a problem.

As the Huskies get healthier ahead of this week’s bye, Jedd Fisch said, the availability report might instead present a “nice problem,” particularly regarding the expected return of a key receiver.

The Huskies played the second half of their 24-7 loss at Michigan without their starting left tackle, starting left guard and their top blocking tight end. Carver Willis and John Mills each returned to help UW to its 42-25 victory over Illinois on Saturday, and Quentin Moore is expected back for Washington’s next game at Wisconsin on Nov. 8.

Another offensive starter should be healthy in time for that game, too.

Third-year sophomore Rashid Williams sustained a collarbone injury Sept. 6 on a 27-yard reception on the first offensive play of Washington’s 70-10 victory over UC Davis. He had surgery and missed the Huskies’ last six games. Fisch said Monday that he expects Williams to play against Wisconsin, two months after he last put on a uniform.