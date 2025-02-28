Even as the old Pac-12 dawdled through its less-relevant years, you could still count on the Washington Huskies facing a relatively talented slate of opposing quarterbacks, such is the nature of college football out west.

UW’s first year in the Big Ten was … different. That the Huskies finished third in the Big Ten in pass defense efficiency and first in yards per attempt allowed was partially a function of sound performance in the secondary, yes, but also a byproduct of facing several opposing offenses not adept at throwing the ball.

Washington will conduct its spring practices this year with sophomore Demond Williams Jr. fully installed as the Huskies’ starting quarterback. What does the QB situation look like for each of UW’s 12 opponents, with spring on the horizon?

Below, we name one quarterback of interest for each team on UW’s 2025 schedule. There is another transfer portal window in April, of course, so any one of these teams could add a new quarterback (or watch one leave) before the start of the season. High-profile transactions are far less common in the spring than in the winter, though, so we probably have a pretty good idea of what each school’s QB situation will be this season.

Colorado State (Aug. 30)

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

After throwing for 2,796 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, Fowler-Nicolosi made clear he will return for a third year as CSU’s starter. He helped the Rams to a tie for second place in the Mountain West last season, though they lost the tiebreaker to UNLV for the right to face Boise State in the championship game and then lost their bowl game to Miami (OH).

UC Davis (Sept. 6)

Grant Harper

The last guy, Miles Hastings, threw for 11,168 yards and 80 touchdowns in 48 career games, and led the Aggies to last season’s FCS quarterfinals. Harper, the backup last season, is the most experienced passer on the roster, with 17 completions in 24 career attempts for 179 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Presumably, he’ll compete for the job against third-year sophomore David Rasor, with redshirt freshmen Caden Pinnick and Damon Wrighster rounding out the depth. Aside from Harper, Rasor is the only quarterback on the current roster to have appeared in a game.

at Washington State (Sept. 20)

Zevi Eckhaus

If there is any silver lining to John Mateer’s departure to Oklahoma, it’s that WSU fans may now get a full season’s worth of Eckhaus, who replaced Mateer in the Holiday Bowl and threw for 363 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. A former transfer himself, Eckhaus spent his first three college seasons at FCS Bryant before backing up Mateer (while preserving a redshirt) in 2024. Eckhaus was Big South Offensive Player of the Year as a junior at Bryant in 2023, when he threw for 2,907 yards and 28 touchdowns. Eckhaus spent a minute in the transfer portal this winter before withdrawing to play for new coach Jimmy Rogers.

Ohio State (Sept. 27)

Julian Sayin

The Buckeyes lose many key contributors from their national-championship roster, including quarterback Will Howard. Sayin, a former five-star recruit from Carlsbad, Calif., signed with Alabama in the 2024 recruiting class but transferred to Ohio State following Nick Saban’s retirement. Lincoln Kienholz — remember him? — is still with the Buckeyes, too, and will presumably compete for the job this spring, along with five-star 2025 signee Tavien St. Clair, the No. 7 overall prospect in his class. But Sayin is the favorite to begin the year as QB1. He appeared in four games last season while redshirting and completed 5-of-12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

at Maryland (Oct. 4)

Malik Washington

Landing the four-star Washington, a top-100 player in the 2025 recruiting class, was a big deal for Mike Locksley’s program. Washington is a local product with dual-threat ability, and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. He should be given every chance to win the job this spring, though the Terrapins also added transfer Justyn Martin from UCLA.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s either because you remember former UW coach Kalen DeBoer briefly pursuing Martin, then a four-star prospect out of Inglewood (Calif.) High, upon taking the job in December 2021; or because you watched enough UCLA football last season to know that Martin completed 24 of 35 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown as the backup to Ethan Garbers. He gives Maryland a veteran option if they’d prefer not to start the true freshman right away.

Rutgers (Oct. 11)

Athan Kaliakmanis

Not much mystery here, as Kaliakmanis returns after starting every game for Rutgers in 2024. He threw for 2,696 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions last season, but ranked 12th out of 15 qualifying Big Ten players in passing efficiency. Interestingly enough, Kaliakmanis stands to be the only quarterback on Washington’s 2025 schedule whom the Huskies faced in 2024. Kaliakmanis completed 14-of-24 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in Rutgers’ 21-18 victory over UW in Piscataway.

at Michigan (Oct. 18)

Bryce Underwood

After a 2024 season spent in the quarterback wilderness, Michigan will presumably go with its five-star, No. 1-ranked-overall 2025 signee. The Wolverines reportedly assembled an enormous compensation package to land Underwood, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds and who totaled 12,919 all-purpose yards and 179 total touchdowns at Belleville (Mich.) High. The Wolverines also added some experience via the transfer portal, bringing in former Fresno State starter Mikey Keene, who could function as a decent insurance policy if Underwood isn’t ready. I’d be surprised, though, if it’s anyone but the star freshman under center come September.

Illinois (Oct. 25)

Luke Altmyer

The Illini return several key players after winning 10 games and finishing ranked No. 16 in the AP poll, and Altmyer is at the top of the list. The former Mississippi transfer completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,717 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions for the Illini in 2024, and is one of the top returning passers on Washington’s 2025 schedule. He isn’t the most explosive passer, but Altmyer takes care of the ball and led the country last year with three game-winning touchdown passes in the final minute or overtime.

at Wisconsin (Nov. 8)

Billy Edwards Jr.

The Badgers responded to their woeful offensive season in 2024 — which resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Phil Longo — by adding a quarterback with plenty of Big Ten starting experience. Edwards started 11 games for Maryland last season, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions while battling a thumb injury late in the season. Wisconsin also added San Diego State transfer Danny O’Neil, who passed for 2,181 yards as a true freshman for the Aztecs last season. That’s legitimate experience for a backup, but this feels like Edwards’ job.

Purdue (Nov. 15)

Malachi Singleton

This is merely an educated guess, as last year’s starter, Hudson Card, is moving on, and new Boilermakers coach Barry Odom also added two other transfers — EJ Colson from UCF and Evans Chuba from Washington State. Singleton, though, has the most college experience of the trio, having appeared in five games for Arkansas last season, when he completed 21-of-28 passes for 358 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for three touchdowns. Colson played in three games for UCF and Chuba redshirted at WSU.

This also is the 10th game of the season, so it’s possible that a close competition in training camp could lead to a change or two throughout the year. We’ll see how the spring goes. But Singleton was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and at least got his feet wet in the SEC.

at UCLA (Nov. 22)

Joey Aguilar

With Ethan Garbers moving on, the Bruins added Aguilar, a two-year starter from Appalachian State, as their near-certain starter in 2025. Aguilar set a slew of school records in 2023 — including single-season passing yards (3,757) and touchdowns (33), and total offense — before throwing for another 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns with 14 interceptions last season. Former UW signee Dermaricus Davis returns as a redshirt freshman, but it would be pretty surprising if anyone legitimately pushed Aguilar for the starting role.

Oregon (Nov. 29)

Dante Moore

The Ducks didn’t add a quarterback during the winter portal window, implying that they plan to roll into 2025 with Moore at the helm. He was once a transfer himself, leaving UCLA for Oregon after starting five games and appearing in nine as a true freshman in 2023. A former five-star recruit, Moore originally committed to the Ducks as a high-schooler in Michigan before switching his commitment to the Bruins. He struggled with turnovers during his one season at UCLA, completing 53.5 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Moore appeared in four games while redshirting at Oregon last season, completing 7-of-8 passes for 49 yards behind starter Dillon Gabriel.

Austin Novosad, a former four-star recruit, also got into one game for the Ducks last year, and will presumably be Moore’s primary competition this spring.

— Christian Caple, On Montlake

