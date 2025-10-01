Did Washington’s 24-6 loss to No. 1 Ohio State signal a more competitive era for the Huskies against top competition?

Or did their deficiencies reveal greater reason for concern the rest of the season?

To sort it all out, I brought in the most reliable consultants I know. One trends toward optimism. The other is something of a curmudgeon. Both live inside my own head.

It’s Glass Half Full vs. Glass Half Empty, post-Ohio State edition.

Half full: Gosh, who could have guessed Washington would be undefeated through its first four games?

Half empty: Huh? They just lost to Ohio State.

Half full: Well, sure, they “lost” the “game,” but did you watch it?

Half empty: Um, yeah? I watched the Buckeyes score on four of six possessions and keep the Huskies out of the end zone entirely. Are you OK?