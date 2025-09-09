(Have a question you’d like me to answer in a video Q-and-A later this week? Drop it at the link here.)

SEATTLE — The way Jedd Fisch sees it, this year’s Apple Cup history lesson needs only to cover the past four seasons.

Washington may enjoy an all-time record of 76-34-6 against Washington State. But Fisch wants only to note that the teams are dead even since 2021, with the Cougars winning that year and last year, and the Huskies winning in 2022 and 2023, each of coach Kalen DeBoer’s two seasons at UW.