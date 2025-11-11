SEATTLE — Jedd Fisch finally had something to say about the rumors.

The subject of the coaching carousel had surfaced more than once during past Monday press conferences, with Fisch largely declining to address in detail the fact that his name has been floated as a candidate for the openings at both UCLA and Florida, his alma mater.

When I asked Monday for his message to fans who wonder whether he’ll still be at UW next season — in the wake of last week’s aggregation special from Newsweek, which I suspect might have been the impetus for some of his words — Fisch gave the kind of response that I imagine folks might have hoped to hear from him sooner (though it unsurprisingly did not include anything definitive).

Fisch seemed particularly irked by the suggestion that his family’s August move back to Tucson, Ariz., might influence his future.