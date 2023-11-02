On Montlake

DuckNDawg
Nov 2, 2023

If the O-Line keeps Penix's pocket clean, Penix will have a field day on Saturday & the Huskies go to 9-0.

Jerry
Nov 3, 2023

We are minus 3 in turnover ratio. We need to be at least even for the game if not ahead and any turnover we commit CAN NOT be in the redzone. Usc has given up 24 sacks...we need to get a couple this week....can't just pressure williams as he will scramble. They give up 172 ypg rushing (last in conference) wonder if we run a bit more. Cal passes for 222 ypg and threw for 292 against sc.

Hopefully we shake the usc boogy boo this year....they have derailed so many good season of ours...most notably the '84 season.

