It’s been a while since my last behind-the-scenes Washington gameday video. I gathered video on trips to Michigan, Wisconsin and UCLA, but two of those stadiums don’t allow media on the field at any point before or during the game, so I didn’t feel like I had enough unique content to capture your attention (and admittedly didn’t have a ton of time those weeks, and will always prioritize my writing here).

Anyway, I’m back with a look behind the scenes at this year’s LA Bowl. Hope you enjoy. Grab a paid subscription to support this kind of work in the future.

(Also: it’s not too late to give the gift of On Montlake!)

Give a gift subscription

— Christian Caple, On Montlake

Get your first month free when switching to Husky Mobile, a new phone service on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network offering affordable plans tailored to the UW community. Check out GoHuskyMobile.com for plan details, and use code ONMONTLAKE at checkout. A portion of each bill goes back to UW athletics, and subscribers receive game-day perks like fast-pass lanes, seat upgrades and giveaways.

Subscribe to On Montlake’s YouTube channel for behind-the-scenes video and analysis.

Already a paid subscriber? Upgrade to On Montlake’s “Friend of the Program” tier to support independent journalism, access our monthly Zoom call and receive priority for mailbag questions.

Have you checked out the On Montlake subscriber chat? Paid subscribers can use it as a forum to discuss … well, whatever you want.

Interested in sponsorship? Contact me here to discuss how we might be able to work together.