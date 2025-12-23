Behind the scenes at the LA Bowl
Come see what I saw covering Washington's 38-10 win over Boise State.
It’s been a while since my last behind-the-scenes Washington gameday video. I gathered video on trips to Michigan, Wisconsin and UCLA, but two of those stadiums don’t allow media on the field at any point before or during the game, so I didn’t feel like I had enough unique content to capture your attention (and admittedly didn’t have a ton of time those weeks, and will always prioritize my writing here).
Anyway, I’m back with a look behind the scenes at this year’s LA Bowl. Hope you enjoy. Grab a paid subscription to support this kind of work in the future.
(Also: it's not too late to give the gift of On Montlake!)
Join more than 2,000 others with a paid subscription to On Montlake.
— Christian Caple, On Montlake
It was a fun game since there wasn't much stress. SoFi was one of my firm's projects. I was there during construction several times. Got to throw a ball on the field when it was just dirt. Had to make it a short throw with a mini football, because they said if you get caught throwing a football on the field before the stadium was finished, you would get blackballed to come back on-site. Got to walk on top of the roof beams before the translucent roof panels and cables were installed. It's a really nice stadium, but it's not on Lake Washington.
Nice work with the video, Christian - it really does give a very different and enjoyable perspective for On Montlake.
Early during the Sofi clips I kept noticing all the people, young & old, in suits and sneakers when on the field, and I assumed they had been instructed to wear that kind of footwear when on the field. Hence it jumped out at me when the lovely young woman in pink was walking around in her four-inch heels. She clearly had an important role, as she was in the center of the podium post-game during the trophy ceremony. Maybe four-inch heels was included in the footwear policy.
One more thing struck me. I enjoyed, more than I would've expected, the sequence where you followed Fisch interacting with players post-game. Obviously there was special significance since it was the end of the season and end of Husky careers for some, but what most captured my attention was the candid snippets of the players I'd been watching all year without helmets, watching their relaxed, unguarded interactions with each other and the HC.
I was also pleasant surprised to discover that the UW President is none other than Samuel L. Jackson. Could be an under-utilized recruiting tool. /s