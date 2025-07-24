No, I’m not pivoting to video.

I am, however, trying to get a YouTube channel off the ground, with the hope that I can provide a more diverse array of (sigh) content as Washington prepares for the 2025 football season.

The maiden voyage: a behind-the-scenes look at what I saw and did on Tuesday and Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the Washington Huskies attended Big Ten Media Days.

If you really want to help me out, please click the video and subscribe to the channel. Likes and comments are great, too. More subscribers equals greater visibility, and so forth.

Here’s the video. Let me know what you think.

