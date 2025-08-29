More field-storming at Husky Stadium? Or for UW’s opponents?

I look forward to this column every year, probably more than I should, considering it’s pure fiction.

The background: Ted Miller, the great former ESPN writer, used to concoct fictitious, best-case/worst-case scenarios for each Pac-12 team ahead of every new season. I reached out to him in 2021 to ask if he would mind me reprising the idea for a column of my own.

Ted gave the green light, so I’ve written one before each of the past four seasons.

As Ted always reminded: these are works of fiction. None of the events or quotes are real. But there’s nothing wrong with a little creative exercise every now and then, no?