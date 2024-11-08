Washington is 5-0 at Husky Stadium this season and 0-4 away from it. The Huskies also have failed to cover the spread in any of their four non-home games — three on the road in Big Ten play, plus the neutral-site Apple Cup — while covering in each of their three conference victories.

My own record picking UW’s Big Ten games: 2-4 against the spread, with the two correct picks coming in the Huskies’ win over Northwestern and loss at Rutgers. And I own a meager 3-3 straight-up record, too, as I incorrectly believed the Huskies would win at Iowa and lose to both Michigan and USC.

That last pick, in fact, was one of only two blemishes on my record last week, as I bounced back from a dismal three-week run to go 6-2, missing only on UW-USC and UCLA-Nebraska.

It’s a lighter slate this week, with only six Big Ten games, reminding of that time, so long ago, when the Huskies played in a 12-team conference.

All kickoff times are Pacific. All lines are courtesy of BetMGM. All rankings are via the College Football Playoff committee. Illinois, USC, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern are idle.

Last week: 6-2 ATS (6-2 straight up)

Season: 24-32-1 (41-17)