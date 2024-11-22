Here’s a fun fact: with two weeks left in the regular season, only one Big Ten school — Purdue, at 1-9 — has been eliminated from bowl contention, though a few more could see those hopes dashed this weekend.

Washington is one of nine Big Ten teams that have clinched bowl eligibility. At least one more (Wisconsin and Nebraska play each other and are both 5-5), probably two (Michigan is 5-5 and plays Northwestern), and possibly three (USC is 5-5 and plays UCLA) will become bowl eligible this weekend.

Six-loss teams Michigan State, Northwestern, Maryland and UCLA are all in action and in need of victories to keep their postseason hopes alive.

They’re not alone in chasing that magical .500 mark. A 14-7 record picking games over the past three weeks has me within shouting distance of .500 for the season, though it will take continued stellar performance over the final two weeks to get there.

As they say: you always remember the theoretical, just-for-fun bets you win against the spread in November.

There are eight conference games this week — eight, Bob — with only Washington and Oregon idle. All kickoff times Pacific. All lines courtesy of BetMGM. All rankings courtesy of the College Football Playoff committee.

Last week: 5-2 ATS (7-0 straight up)

Season: 32-37-1 (52-19)