There is no Washington Huskies football game this weekend.

At least if there were, you wouldn’t need ABC or ESPN to watch it.

I suppose that only matters for YouTube TV customers like myself, after yesterday’s news of an impasse between the provider and Disney that has ABC and ESPN currently blacked out. Shockingly, each side blames the other. You might recall that back in August, YouTube TV and FOX eventually came to an agreement before facing a similar blackout on college football’s opening weekend.

There is no blacking out our Big Ten picks, in any event. It was a rough one last week, as a perfect straight-up record nevertheless yielded only two-of-seven correct picks against the spread. That performance has me on the wrong side of .500 by a game. We’ll try to get that corrected.

Just six games this week, all of the conference variety; Washington, Oregon, Iowa, Northwestern, UCLA and Wisconsin are idle. All games Saturday. All kickoff times Pacific. All lines courtesy of BetMGM. All rankings courtesy of the AP Top-25.

Last week: 2-5 against the spread (7-0 straight up)

Season: 18-19-1 (28-10)

Penn State (3-4, 0-4) at No. 1 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0)

9 a.m., FOX

The line: Ohio State by 19.5