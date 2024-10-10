And here I thought I had this league figured out.

After going 5-3 against the spread two weeks ago (and 8-0 picking winners), I coughed and wheezed my way to a 2-5-1 showing last week, picking correctly only in the Indiana-Northwestern and Ohio State-Iowa games while Nebraska’s 14-7 win over Rutgers resulted in a push.

Everywhere else, I missed. Michigan State pulled off an impressive backdoor cover at Oregon. Penn State dominated UCLA, but not the point spread. Wisconsin blasted Purdue when I figured the Boilermakers might at least cover. I figured USC would cover -8 at Minnesota, but the Trojans lost straight up. And, of course, Washington won and covered, where I had picked Michigan to win at Husky Stadium.

There are another seven chances to get right this week — Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana and Michigan State are idle — with three top-five teams in action. You may have heard that two of them are playing each other.

All kickoff times Pacific. All lines courtesy of BetMGM. All rankings courtesy of the AP top-25.

Last week: 2-5-1 ATS (6-2 straight up)

Season: 12-14-1 (14-2)