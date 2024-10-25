Maryland was trounced by Northwestern, then beat USC.

Iowa trounced Washington, then lost to Michigan State.

Nebraska started 5-1, its only loss to a ranked Illinois team in overtime, then lost by seven touchdowns at Indiana.

UCLA lost its first four Big Ten games, then won at Rutgers.

It was a wild week in this large conference, and the Huskies spent part of it resting and observing. Tomorrow, they’ll try to become the first team to defeat the resurgent Indiana Hoosiers this season (and also will try to become the first Big Ten team to cover the spread against them).

My attempts to handicap this conference the past three weeks have been a little like Purdue trying to throw the ball against Oregon. But I’m not giving up yet, and am pretty sure I got smarter during Washington’s bye week.

All kickoff times Pacific. All lines courtesy of BetMGM. All rankings via the AP top-25. Purdue and UCLA are idle.

Last week: 1-6 ATS (3-4 straight up)

Season: 15-25 (20-10)