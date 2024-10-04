It was a redemptive week in our second crack at picking Big Ten games this season.

I went 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 straight up — including accurately predicting the final margin of Washington’s loss to Rutgers, though I’ll understand if congratulations are not forthcoming — after a below-.500 showing the week prior.

There are another eight Big Ten games on the slate this week — No. 24 Illinois and Maryland are idle — and all of them kick off by 4:30 p.m., which means your evening is wide open to watch that classic ACC matchup of Cal-Miami at 7:30.

All kickoff times Pacific. All lines courtesy of BetMGM. All rankings via the AP top-25.

Last week: 5-3 ATS (8-0 straight-up)

Season: 10-9 (17-3)

Friday

Michigan State (3-2, 1-1) at No. 6 Oregon (4-0, 1-0)

6 p.m., FOX

The line: Oregon by 23.5