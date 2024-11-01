Last week’s 3-5 performance against the spread qualifies as improvement. Maybe we can push that mark to .500 with another eight games on tap this weekend — three of which will be just about over by noon PT, and the last two of which kick off at 4:30 p.m.

All kickoff times are Pacific. All lines are courtesy of BetMGM. All rankings are via the AP top-25. Rutgers and Maryland are idle.

Last week: 3-5 ATS (6-2 straight up)

Season: 18-30 (26-12)