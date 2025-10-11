(Editor’s note: Even with the Friday game, this week’s Day After column will publish on Sunday, as usual, to allow the rest of the college football slate to play out.)

You could see them rise from the ground in an orderly formation, stacked four levels high, and emitting purple and gold lights to dazzle a crowd which was mostly heading toward the concourse for a halftime bathroom break. They rose into the night sky over Lake Washington, and magically transformed into a giant W, then a massive Husky, and eventually a replica of the Space Needle.

It was the first ever drone show at a Washington Huskies football game — no doubt distracting the many drivers trying to cross the lake from Bellevue to Seattle. It was a night of many firsts inside Husky Stadium. It was the first game freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale played in his young career. And sophomore Demond Williams Jr. became the first Washington quarterback to throw for 400 yards and rush for 100 in a single game.

He actually threw for 402 yards, and added 136 on the ground, all while scoring four touchdowns in Washington’s 38-19 victory over Rutgers on Friday night — and setting the school record for total offense in a single game.