He’s back.

Well, he didn’t actually leave, because Washington wouldn’t let him. At least, not formally. Demond Williams Jr. said he was going to enter the transfer portal and changed his mind two days later, two Instagram posts bookending one of the most outrageous 48-hour periods in program history. In that time, UW fans vacillated between shock and rage and acceptance (and maybe rage again), and Twitter University enrolled thousands of new grad students specializing in contract law.

Now?

Well?