The NFL released a list on Wednesday of the 319 college football players who received an invitation to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, held Feb. 23 through March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The list includes five Washington players: offensive tackle Carver Willis; tailback Jonah Coleman; receiver Denzel Boston; and cornerbacks Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock. Last year, linebacker Carson Bruener was the only UW player invited to the combine, and also the only UW player drafted (7th round, Pittsburgh).

“How does that stack up within the Big Ten?” I wondered, and maybe you did, too. If not, don’t sweat it: I did the math, anyway.

Overall, 84 players from 16 Big Ten programs received an invite, with Rutgers and Purdue both shut out. That’s 30 fewer invites than SEC teams received (114), but 34 more than the ACC (50) and 39 more than the Big 12 (45).

Here’s the school-by-school rundown: