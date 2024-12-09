Photo by Ty Gilstrap for On Montlake.

From Christian: It’s not every year that your daughter turns 4 years old on the same day as Washington’s selection to the Sun Bowl. Big thanks to Ty Gilstrap for stepping in today to provide some thoughts on the Huskies’ matchup, and Jedd Fisch’s comments today.

SEATTLE — Selection Sunday wasn’t quite as fun this season, was it?

Maybe you tuned in to the live stream to find out where Washington would play. If so, your reward was watching a larger-than-life Tony the Tiger mascot hold up Louisville and Washington helmets, after a seemingly endless number of elected officials gave speeches to fill the 84-minute production.

Not quite the dramatic buildup a Rece Davis-led studio show can provide.

No, this isn’t Houston or San Antonio. This is El Paso, where Washington will meet Louisville in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. The game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. PT kickoff on CBS.

UW coach Jedd Fisch, however, is far from disappointed.

“I don’t like the fact that people don’t give credit to bowl games,” Fisch said. “I think bowl games are exactly what they were, and people have decided not to make them that. These are opportunities for players to play in a postseason game. They are opportunities for players who gave a ton of blood, sweat and tears in spring ball, in training camp, in the season, during 6 a.m. workouts, lifting all throughout November and December to be able to play in a game. For some reason, we’ve decided that they’re not as important. I don’t agree.

“I don’t think it matters if you’ve won six and you’re 6-6 or if you’ve won nine and you’re 9-3 — if you have a chance to play in a bowl game, it should be a championship mentality, a championship opportunity, and our goal is to go into that bowl game and win.”

Here are some other thoughts on Louisville, Steve Belichick rumors, Fisch’s Sunday remarks and more: