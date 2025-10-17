Before I board a flight to Detroit, here’s what I’m thinking about ahead of Washington’s 9 a.m. Saturday game at Michigan, including a prediction and my weekly Big Ten picks.

Whereas the Ohio State game offered a unique barometer of progress made under Jedd Fisch, relative to the Big Ten’s elite tier, Saturday’s game is far more pivotal for two (obvious) reasons: Washington has a more realistic chance of actually winning it, and such a victory would open at least a visible pathway to College Football Playoff contention.