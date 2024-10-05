Billy Joe Hobert won two Rose Bowls, spent most of a decade in the NFL, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox and once set the course record at High Cedars Golf Club in Orting, a 61 that could have been a 59 if not for a three-putt on 18.

He’s 53 now, but the former Washington quarterback is still developing new skills, owing in part to his son, Joey, and his own college football career at Texas State in San Marcos, where Billy Joe lives for the time being.

“This is the first year I’ve ever tailgated,” he said Thursday morning, “and I think I’m pretty good at it now.”

Saturday brings a change of venue.