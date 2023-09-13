On Montlake

James R
Sep 14, 2023

I'm in my mid-60s and I think the thing that hooked me into consuming sports as a kid (reading & listening) has always been stories. Being in SoCal I was indoctrinated by some of the best - columns by Jim Murray and others of that era in the LA Times, warm summer nights drink a coke and listening to Vin Sculley.

I've always loved this kind of sports story. It has elements of "kid makes good", and "this whole thing might never have happened if not for this." I have always bristled some when people on a chat forum suggested that the Huskies needed to "cheat like everyone else." I think that character matters, and I love that it has mattered in Germie Bernard's story. “There was a recognition later, probably, by Germ and his family, that ‘these guys are who they said they were.’” Since DeBoer arrived at Montlake, how many times has that kind of recognition made a difference, and how many more times will that happen in the future?

Thanks for writing this story, Christian. Great stuff.

Reid
Sep 14, 2023

I was thinkin if you had this offense with the 2016 defense they’d be legit national championship contenders. And yeah yeah yeah “if”. And that’s true but it makes me think it’s within reach.

