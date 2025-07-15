John Mills is a big guy. (Photo courtesy of UW Football)

In coach Jedd Fisch’s first season at Washington, six of the Huskies’ scholarship true freshmen didn’t redshirt: quarterback Demond Williams Jr., tailback Adam Mohammed, receiver Audric Harris, tight end Decker DeGraaf, linebacker Khmori House and safety Peyton Waters.

Will UW match — or perhaps exceed — that total in 2025? You know, of course, that Fisch says he likes to play freshmen, and several already are positioned to contribute after making their practice debut during the spring.

Consider this a primer for Washington’s scholarship true freshmen contributions ahead of training camp, with players listed in order from least to most likely to redshirt in 2025.