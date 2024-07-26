On Montlake

On Montlake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuengel's avatar
Tuengel
Jul 26, 2024

We all know QB is known as the number 1 position on a football team, but Coleman at RB is a close second for me. A back that can average 6.1 ypc, breaks lots of tackles, along with being experienced enough to help protect the QB, is going to make a huge impact on this offense. He reminds me of a little bigger version of MJD.

Reply
Share
Logdawg's avatar
Logdawg
Jul 26, 2024

Bring it. Just like Jonah, Carson and Christian. All season long. Go Dawgs!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christian Caple · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture