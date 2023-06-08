On Montlake

On Montlake

James R
Jun 9, 2023

A really fun piece - thanks, CC.

The most obvious implication from this history is that a top 10 ranking means more than nothing, but far less than any guarantee of ultimate glory. I'm tempted to say that we already knew that, but preseason optimism turbo-charged by a high ranking can zap our ability to temper expectations.

We did win 2 national championships out of the 11 preseason top ten rankings, and that seems like a pretty decent rate. Is 12 preseason top ten rankings in 73 years a good record for a prominent, next-tier (non-Blue Blood) program? I have no idea; I don't know who to compare us to. I only know, as every good Husky fan knows, that we have two more national championships than the Ducks...

Hawk
Jun 9, 2023

Thanks for taking us back through all those years--celebrations and heartbreak alike. It is interesting that many of their better years came when expectations weren’t the highest.

