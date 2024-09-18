Home-and-Home is a regular conversation between Christian Caple of On Montlake and Tyson Alger of The I-5 Corridor. With more than two decades of combined experience covering football in the Northwest, join On Montlake and The I-5 Corridor for their unique views on the Ducks and Huskies.

CAPLE: Sounds like you had quite the Saturday, Tyson, and not only because your work day ended with a patty melt at a dive bar. While Washington State handed Washington its first loss of the 2024 season (and the Jedd Fisch era), Oregon seemed to right itself with a 49-14 plastering of rival Oregon State.

The Ducks are 3-0, albeit not a particularly satisfying 3-0. The Huskies are 2-1, and the foremost narrative surrounding the program concerns a single play call, which is never good. Washington begins Big Ten play with Northwestern this weekend. Oregon has a bye — err, Oregon is idle, or off, for all those persnickety college football editors out there.

Last year, everybody was eyeing a Week 7 matchup between a pair of unbeaten rivals, and that top-10 showdown did not disappoint. This year, the Huskies and Ducks won’t meet until Thanksgiving weekend, and both face a series of challenges between now and then.

Do you feel any differently about the Ducks than you did during training camp?