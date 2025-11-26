Home-and-Home is a regular conversation between Christian Caple of On Montlake and Tyson Alger of … well, still The I-5 Corridor, sort of, but also now Lookout Eugene-Springfield. With more than two decades of combined experience covering football in the Northwest, join On Montlake, The I-5 Corridor and Lookout Eugene-Springfield for their unique views on the Ducks and Huskies.

ALGER: Caple, Happy Thanksgiving. A bit’s happened since we did our last Home-and-Home a year ago. Dan Lanning finally beat the Huskies, the Mariners made a deep playoff run and, after four years on my own, I gained full-time employment here at Lookout Eugene-Springfield.

I think each one of those gets progressively more unbelievable.

This will be the first time some of my readers here at Lookout will be able to experience the wit and banter that only cast-off Athletic employees can provide in our occasional back-and-forth – and I’m pretty stoked that we get to kick things off here with a compelling installment of this rivalry.

You and I have covered games in this series with bigger stakes than this one, but the 118th meeting between these schools is no slouch: It’s the Huskies that stand between the Ducks and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

We’ve had a lot of games without feel two years into this Big Ten experiment. This is not one of them.

I’m thankful for that.

To kick things off, give me a sense of what Washington is thankful for this year coming into Saturday.