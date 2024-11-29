Home-and-Home is a regular conversation between Christian Caple of On Montlake and Tyson Alger of The I-5 Corridor. With more than two decades of combined experience covering football in the Northwest, join On Montlake and The I-5 Corridor for their unique views on the Ducks and Huskies.

ALGER: Caple, greetings.

I’m writing this from Big 12 Country — we’re visiting some family in Tucson for Thanksgiving before flying back on Friday for the game — and it has me feeling a bit nostalgic for what we once had. I know it had to bother you as much as it bothered me this season seeing all those East Coast writers fire off their sightseeing tweets from the Alcatraz Ferry while we, the former Pac-12 media corps, transitioned into our new lives of getting hyped for yet another trip to the Midwest.

The Corridor just booked its tickets to Indianapolis for next week’s championship game. I think I miss Vegas. And Boulder. And Tempe. And Berkeley.

Anywho.

The travel schedule is one of the only things one can shake your head at during this first year in the Big Ten from an Oregon perspective. The Ducks are No. 1. They got their showcase game (Ohio State) at Autzen and are fully basking in the spotlight of being the conference’s shiny new toy.

On the other hand, it’s been an expectedly tough season for Washington as it made its transition from Kalen DeBoer to the Jedd Fisch era. And while I would assume most of the fanbase understands the challenge the Huskies faced this year, I’m curious what the level of Big Ten excitement stands for you all up north nearly a season into this thing?

Are the fans still into it? You did the entire road schedule this season — are you chomping at the bit to do it again?