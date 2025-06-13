Beginning July 1, college athletic departments can begin paying athletes directly.

That much, we know.

But the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, approved last week by Judge Claudia Wilken, also comes with many unknowns, particularly with regard to revenue-sharing practices and enforcement.

Though schools have prepared for months to implement the settlement terms, questions remain — at Washington and across the country — about how money will be divided on each campus, and whether the newly created College Sports Commission will have the teeth necessary to enforce penalties against those who violate the new rules.

Consider this an early FAQ on how the settlement will impact Washington, with the caveat that we are still awaiting clarity on several key items — such as how the school will allot its non-football dollars.