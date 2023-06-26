On Montlake

Wes Holden
Jun 27, 2023

Aunt Anne said the story is amazing and she hopes Bill is watching. It was great talking to you Christian, and I love how the story turned out. Thank you!

Rude Dawg
Jun 26, 2023

Great story! And thanks for including some "before" photos. I've seen so many stories like this that you only see the finished product but not what it looked like starting out. Thanks Christian!

