Photo courtesy of UW Football.

How did Washington’s freshman class impact the Huskies’ 2024 season?

Some quick numbers:

Six of UW’s 19 scholarship freshmen played enough to not redshirt and will enter 2025 as true sophomores.

Of the six — four on offense, two on defense — three signed with UW under former coach Kalen DeBoer, and three originally signed with Arizona under Jedd Fisch.

Of the 13 who redshirted, one appeared in three games, three appeared in a single game, and nine did not play — though that could change in the bowl game.

True freshmen accounted for 570 passing yards, 426 rushing yards and 241 receiving yards — about 14.5 percent of UW’s total scrimmage yards.

True freshmen (mostly Khmori House) accounted for 41 of UW’s 761 tackles and one of its eight interceptions.

Fisch is straightforward about his desire to play true freshmen, and while the Huskies didn’t rely on first-year players to a tremendous degree, they mixed in enough of them to give you a feel for who might help form the foundation of next year’s roster.

Here’s a breakdown of how UW used — or didn’t use — its 19 scholarship freshmen during the regular season, with a bowl game pending (though postseason games do not count toward redshirt eligibility).

Snap counts via Pro Football Focus.