(Note from Christian: I won’t be in El Paso until Monday, the day before the game. Ty Gilstrap provides today’s report from the ground.)

EL PASO, Texas — Saturday morning had a way of making you think you made a wrong turn and ended up in Las Vegas.

Maybe it’s the barren desert that cradles this border town. More likely, it might be Steve Belichick’s poker face, which on Saturday rivaled that of Phil Ivey.

Because as Belichick sat behind the podium inside the media hotel, draped in a black hoodie and flanked by the Sun Bowl participants’ respective uniforms, he dodged questions like Floyd Mayweather avoids punches.