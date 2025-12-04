SEATTLE — Jedd Fisch came right out and said it.

He expects a true freshman to “walk in here as a starter” at left tackle for the Washington Huskies next season.

More specifically, he expects 6-foot-6, 320-pound, five-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei prospect Kodi Greene — one of 23 recruits to sign financial-aid paperwork with the Huskies on Wednesday, part of a 2026 class ranked higher than any at UW in the modern era — to start at left tackle next season.

Greene, Fisch believes, is a different kind of lineman — not unlike current freshman John Mills, UW’s Day 1 starter at left guard.

In a sport that more closely resembles the pros by the day, Greene is effectively a first-round draft pick, and first-rounders don’t sit.

“He’s got the size, he’s got the feet, he’s got the brain, he’s got the athleticism,” Fisch said of Greene. “He is a special player.”