MADISON, Wis. — Their best receiver rode on a cart to the locker room. Their star tailback limped. Two of the Washington Huskies’ starting offensive linemen stood injured on the sideline. The rain pelting frigid Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday had turned snow-like as Washington and Wisconsin decamped for the halftime locker room, nothing going right for a visiting team that still, 22 games into the Jedd Fisch era, becomes some different version of itself when venturing from home.

Yet the Huskies led by a touchdown.

And they were playing Wisconsin.

And so there is no excuse for what happened in the final two quarters of Fisch’s worst loss as Washington’s coach, this 13-10 defeat that sent Badgers fans onto the turf afterward to celebrate snapping their 10-game Big Ten losing streak, and sent Fisch, his purple sweatshirt soaked, to explain how the No. 23 Huskies managed to lose to a program whose athletic director had to let everyone know two days ago that he will not be firing the head coach.

“I felt that we never got really in much of a rhythm at all today, offensively,” Fisch said.

It was likely before, but it is certain now: Washington’s season will end in San Antonio or Las Vegas or San Diego or El Paso or somewhere else they place teams that lose to Wisconsin. The College Football Playoff was a long shot, anyway, but at least the math allowed you to consider the path.

Now, you might consider whether they can beat Purdue or UCLA.

What happened?