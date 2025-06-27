A sign of the times arrived this week in the email inboxes of Washington donors big and small.

Andrew Minear, executive director of Montlake Futures, UW’s donor collective, sent a note to members on Monday confirming the organization will “step away from the forefront” of the school’s name-image-likeness efforts, and will not process recurring payments or contributions beyond June 30. Minear did leave open the possibility of exploring “complementary services” in the future.

“(W)e will first take time to evaluate the landscape and remain ready to support UW if the opportunity arises,” he wrote. In the meantime, Montlake Futures will continue to exist as an entity with a board of directors, but without any operational function. Minear encouraged donors to direct their contributions to the school’s Tyee Club.

In Washington’s ideal world, Montlake Futures will never solicit another donation, and Joe Knight and his Dawgs Unleashed team will be busy stacking legitimate endorsement deals for UW athletes. The House v. NCAA settlement will introduce direct school-to-athlete revenue sharing, along with a new enforcement mechanism designed to phase out donor collectives and allow only so-called “real” NIL deals.