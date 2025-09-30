SEATTLE — I didn’t make it to Jedd Fisch’s Monday press conference.

I tried. Made it all the way to the Montlake exit on 520, in fact, a good 35 minutes or so before the scheduled 1 p.m. start time. Traffic was backed up onto the freeway, but not significantly so. When a few minutes passed with no movement, I figured maybe the bridge had opened — no big deal. When a few more minutes passed with no movement, I checked social media to find that a collision was blocking traffic on Montlake Boulevard in both directions.

I tried alternate routes, but those were mostly jammed, too, so I bailed, and wound up watching the stream of Fisch’s presser from the Dick’s parking lot. Oh well. Hope everyone involved is OK.

Here’s what you should know from Fisch’s Monday remarks: