Jayden Limar's homecoming, freshman first impressions and more
Emptying the notebook from last week's media session.
SEATTLE — In between questions about the starting quarterback trying to leave the program, four other Washington Huskies players and coach Jedd Fisch met with reporters last week.
Here’s what we learned from the Huskies’ newest tailback, its top returning offensive lineman and a highly-rated freshman edge rusher, plus some context from Fisch on UW’s newest quarterback and its freshman class as a whole.