Photo courtesy of UW Football.

SEATTLE — Jedd Fisch was more definitive than his depth chart.

Speaking at his first in-season Monday press conference of 2025 — an annual rite which signals the season is not just approaching, but perhaps even nigh — Washington’s coach said flat-out that at least one member of the Huskies’ most recent signing class will start against Colorado State.

If you listened closely, he all but confirmed that another will get the first reps at left guard.