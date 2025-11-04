SEATTLE — The Washington Huskies won’t be quite as healthy as previously expected for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin.

The left side of the offensive line is good to go, and senior tight end Quentin Moore should be ready to play, too. But UW coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that receiver Rashid Williams, who was initially expected to return from a six-game absence due to a Week 2 collarbone injury, will instead miss “at least a few weeks” with a hand injury sustained during practice last week.

It’s a tough blow for Williams, who earned a starting job out of training camp but injured his collarbone on the first offensive play of the Huskies’ 70-10 victory over UC Davis on Sept. 6. Williams had surgery and missed the last six games, but Fisch said a week ago that he expected Williams to return against Wisconsin.